Rio Foresees Fully Booked Hotels and Increased Flights with Madonna's Show in Copacabana

Companies and representatives from the tourism sector show enthusiasm for the economic impact Madonna's presence is expected to generate in Rio de Janeiro.

Scheduled for May 4, the singer's show is likely to boost the arrival of visitors in the city after the end of summer.

The Celebration Tour in Rio - Madonna - Ricardo Gomes/Divulgação

In Copacabana, hotels are expected to have 100% occupancy, according to HotéisRIO (Hotel and Lodging Association of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro). According to the entity, establishments in other neighborhoods of the south zone may experience a similar level.

"When Copacabana fills up, demand starts overflowing to Botafogo, Flamengo, Catete," says the president of HotéisRIO, Alfredo Lopes. He says that in previous years, the average occupancy during the same period was close to 68% in the south zone.

Lopes states that visitors from São Paulo and Minas Gerais are among the highlights in room reservations for Madonna's performance. The expectation is that around 1 million people will watch the star on Copacabana beach.

