Anac Suspends Sale of Air Tickets to Porto Alegre Indefinitely

Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) has suspended the sale of air tickets for flights originating and destined to the Salgado Filho International Airport in Porto Alegre, due to the climatic calamity affecting Rio Grande do Sul. The prohibition of ticket sales is already in effect.

The measure is of an emergency nature, with no final deadline. It will be valid until a new assessment by the agency. The airport is inoperative due to the impacts of the floods. Airlines were informed by Anac on Monday (13).

the Salgado Filho International Airport in Porto Alegre - Reuters

According to Anac's definition, sales are suspended through all commercial channels, including systems that provide sales through third parties.

Furthermore, the agency analyzed requests from airlines and Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat) and acknowledged that the change in the transportation contract should not incur additional costs for passengers who purchased air tickets with a final destination in the state.

Thus, there will be no cost for flight rescheduling within one year from the original date. Refund or credit for canceled flights with altered final destination will be total, with no fees charged.

