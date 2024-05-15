Consulting Firm that Worked on Katrina Develops Reconstruction Plan for Porto Alegre

São Paulo

The consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal, specialized in financial crisis management, has reached an agreement with the Porto Alegre city hall to develop a plan for the reconstruction of the municipality's infrastructure, which has been suffering from a historic flood for about two weeks.

PORTO ALEGRE, RS, 13.05.2024: (Foto: Gabriel Schlickmann/Folhapress)

For 30 days, the consultancy will provide pro bono services for the preparation of a preliminary reconstruction plan for the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, A&M informed Folha.

"At the moment, the team is focusing its efforts on diagnosis and the emergency plan of actions, and as soon as the structure is ready, it will present a schedule for implementation," said Alvarez & Marsal in a statement.

The consultancy, headquartered in the United States, has experience in providing services to the public sector and has already worked on the reconstruction of areas devastated by natural disasters. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina hit the American state of Louisiana and left 80% of New Orleans submerged.

