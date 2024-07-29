The Central Bank of Brazil Maintains Its Benchmark Interest Rate at 10.5%, Halting the Cycle of Cuts

The Central Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) is expected to keep the Selic rate at the current 10.50% per annum during its meeting this Wednesday (31), according to market analysts. A recent Bloomberg survey of 19 economists supports this expectation, predicting a unanimous decision.

However, the committee is likely to issue a more stringent statement regarding the worsening economic outlook, indicating the possibility of a future Selic rate increase, as suggested by experts consulted by Folha. In the last meeting on June 19, the Copom reached a consensus to halt the cycle of interest rate cuts, despite pressure from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government for a reduction.

