Brazil Has 212.6 Million Inhabitants and 15 Cities with Over 1 Million People

Brazil's population was estimated at 212.6 million inhabitants as of July 1, 2024, according to a projection by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics. The number indicates an increase of 0.4% compared to the estimated population for 2023 (211.7 million).

With almost 46 million inhabitants, the state of São Paulo continues to be the most populous in the country, concentrating 21.6% of the Brazilian population.

São Paulo's capital, in turn, has an estimated population of 11.9 million inhabitants, the largest among the country's municipalities.

In total, Brazil has 15 municipalities with over 1 million inhabitants in 2024. São Paulo is followed in the ranking by Rio de Janeiro (6.7 million) and Brasília (3 million).

On the other hand, Brazil has 26 municipalities with fewer than 1,500 inhabitants. The city of Serra da Saudade in Minas Gerais (260 km from Belo Horizonte) has the smallest population in the country, with 854 residents.

Two others have fewer than a thousand inhabitants, according to the 2024 projections. These are Anhanguera (GO), with 921 residents, and Borá (SP), with 928.