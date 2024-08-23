Elderly Projected to Become the Largest Segment of Brazil's Population by 2070

The elderly are expected to reach nearly 38% of Brazil's population by 2070, according to new projections from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released this Thursday (22). This is one of the indicators of the country's aging process, which is expected to intensify in the coming decades. According to the IBGE, people aged 60 and over accounted for 15.6% of the population in 2023. This proportion is expected to jump to 37.8% by 2070, more than double last year's level.

In absolute terms, the number of inhabitants aged 60 and over was almost 33 million in 2023. The expectation is to reach 75.3 million in 2070. Thus, the elderly group is expected to become more representative than the 40-59 age group (25.6%), the 25-39 age group (15.5%), the 0-14 age group (12%), and the 15-24 age group (9.2%) in the final year of the projections. These segments of the population were highlighted in the IBGE presentation. The institute's data cover the period from 2000 to 2070.