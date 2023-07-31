Military Police Operation in Guarujá Leaves at Least 10 Dead

The Police Ombudsman has identified ten deaths resulting from police intervention in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, since Friday (28) – when a mega-operation by the security forces began in Baixada Santista.

The number could reach 12, according to the ombudsman, Cláudio Aparecido da Silva. The names of the dead have not been officially released. Residents also reported that military police have tortured and killed at least one man, and threatened to murder other 60 people in communities across the city.

The SSP (Department of Public Security) said that so far it has not identified any police abuse and that all complaints will be investigated.

