Datafolha: Residents of São Paulo City Identify More with the Right than the Left

São Paulo

Residents of the city of São Paulo politically identify more with the right than with the left.

Twenty-eight percent of them say they are right-wing, compared to 21% who claim to be left-wing. Adding those who identify as center-right and center-left, the percentages rise to 40% and 31%, respectively.

The numerical mapping of what is a perception among political strategists was conducted by Datafolha in its most recent survey in the São Paulo capital, carried out on May 27 and 28. The margin of error is three points, more or less.

