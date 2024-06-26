American YouTuber Participates in a Chase inside a São Paulo Military Police Vehicle

São Paulo military police allowed an American YouTuber to pose with a weapon and participate in a police chase from the back seat of a patrol car, as shown in a video published at the beginning of June.

In the footage, a police officer tells content creator Gen Kimura in English that criminals' deaths are celebrated with "cigars and beers."

In the video with more than 1.5 million views, the police also show the inside of a place where PM's weapons are stored. At this moment, the recording captures a monitor showing angles from security cameras around the perimeter.

Kimura spent the day with officers and participated in operations in three communities in the northern zone of São Paulo. He has 380 thousand followers.

The Public Security Secretariat (SSP) stated that, as soon as they accessed the video, they requested clarification from the Military Police, which initiated an investigation to inquire.

Contacted by the report, Kimura initially answered questions by email. But later he communicated that he changed his mind and requested that his responses not be published.

The report could not locate the PMs who appear in the video.

