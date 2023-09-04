Violence Has Become a Major Concern in The City of São Paulo

São Paulo

Violence has become the main problem in the city of São Paulo, in the opinion of residents. It is the first time in 11 years that the issue of security concerns more São Paulo citizens than health care, which used to top the list of problems in the capital, according to a Datafolha survey.

The survey indicates which topics can guide the electoral debate in 2024 when the next administration of the city hall will be elected. Safety, health, and public transport appear as the main concerns of the population. 1,092 people were interviewed in the municipality, on August 29 and 30, and the margin of error is more or less three percentage points.

Compared to the last time the survey was conducted, in 2020, concerns about violence in São Paulo have grown by ten percentage points, from 12% to 22%.

Translated by Cassy Dias

