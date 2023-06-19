Only 13% of Adults Have Had the Covid Booster Shot with A Bivalent Vaccine in Brazil

Cristiane de Souza Geraldo, 53, received her most recent dose of the Covid vaccine in July 2022. That was her fourth application.

A resident of São Paulo, she could have taken a fifth dose since April 26th but has not yet sought a health unity. One of the possible explanations is "by believing that she is already well immunized or by lack of incentive". Cristiane also claims that there is a lack of better communication about immunizers.

Data from all over Brazil attest that demand has been low. Since April 24, the Ministry of Health has released the bivalent vaccine for everyone over 18 years old. So far, only 13% of the eligible public have taken the new dose, with coverage especially low among younger people.

The lower interest in immunization has several explanations. One of them is the spread of fake news, which undermines confidence in the vaccine. Another reason is the drop in the sense of risk.

The problem of vaccination coverage is even more critical among children aged 6 months to 4 years. So far, 1.4% have been fully vaccinated. Similarly, fake news has greatly affected confidence in childhood vaccines.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language