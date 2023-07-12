Government wants to regulate the planting of Cannabis for medicinal purposes in Brazil

Brasília

The Lula government intends to regulate the planting of Cannabis for medicinal purposes in Brazil, replacing the importation of products, says the national secretary of Policies on Drugs and Asset Management of the Ministry of Justice, Marta Machado.

Cannabis plantation authorized by the court for cannabidiol oil extraction in João Pessoa, Brazil. - Adriano Vizoni/Folhapress

Currently, planting is allowed only in case of obtaining a favorable court decision. In March, the ministry had already defended in a lawsuit that the Superior Court of Justice should authorize the planting in Brazil.

In the demonstration, the cabinet says it considers convenient a wide and adequate regulation of the importation and cultivation of cannabis with a low concentration of THC (a component that generates psychoactive effects), for industrial, pharmaceutical, and medicinal purposes.

Marta stated that allowing the planting will be one of Conad's (National Council for Drug Policy) priorities. Members of the Ministry of Health, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), and the Federal Police are also part of the council.



Translated by Cassy Dias

