Bolsonaristas and Lulistas Tie in Support for Flat Earth Belief, According to Datafolha

São Paulo

What do the supporters of Lula (PT) and Bolsonaro (PL) believe in? The division of thoughts and beliefs is profound in different areas, but most declared supporters, at least, agree on how they see our world or, more precisely, how it is, literally: round. A smaller portion of them also ties, percentage-wise, in support for the flat Earth conspiracy theory. A Datafolha survey interviewed 2,008 people (aged 16 and over) from 113 Brazilian municipalities from April 8 to 11 this year. With a confidence level of 95%, the overall margin of error for the survey is two percentage points plus or minus, but this limit varies when subgroups of gender, age, family income, education, and skin color are analyzed.

"In your opinion, what is the shape of planet Earth, round or flat?" asked the researchers. "Round" was the answer of 90% of the respondents, exactly the same percentage observed in July 2019 when this question was also asked by Datafolha. Meanwhile, 8% of people claimed that the planet we spin in space is flat. In 2019, it was 7%, indicating a fluctuation in the number.

Another 3% said they did not know, also a fluctuation compared to the 4% in 2019. The survey this year also includes the division based on the choice in the second round of the 2022 elections. Among those who declared to Datafolha that they voted for Lula, 90% said that the Earth is round; among those who declared to vote for Bolsonaro, 91%. Considering the two percentage points margin of error, there is a tie. The tie was also repeated in support for the belief in a flat Earth, a theory already scientifically refuted, but which 7% of Lulistas and 8% of Bolsonaristas claimed to believe in. The percentages of those who answered "do not know" are 3% and 2%, respectively.

