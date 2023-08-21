Brazil Has Areas Already Up to 3°C Warmer

São Paulo

There are regions of Brazil where the trend of maximum temperatures is already up to 3°C above what was registered in the 1960s, points out an analysis by INPE (National Institute for Space Research) released this week.

The work compares the trend of maximum temperatures recorded in the 1960s with the trend of maximum temperatures in the period 2010-2020. North and Northeast regions present a high concentration of areas with significant growth in the maximum temperature trend.

"We are not talking about the future [in the analysis], we are talking about the present. The projections are already being confirmed before what had been projected", says researcher Lincoln Alves, a climatologist at INPE, about the report he led. Parts of the Midwest, including parts of the Pantanal, appear on the map created by Inpe as areas that had a considerable increase in the trend of maximum temperatures.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language