Deforestation Destroys up to 92% of Areas around Indigenous Lands

São Paulo

An area equivalent to 278 thousand football fields, larger than the capital of the state of São Paulo, and 96% of cities in the Southeast.

This is the size of the deforested surface in a 10 km strip in the immediate surroundings of the Karipuna Indigenous Land, between the municipalities of Porto Velho, Nova Mamoré, and Buritis, in Rondônia.

The disappearance of three-quarters of the surrounding forest contrasts with the almost untouched nature within the demarcation.

The pressure, however, goes beyond the fences. In the last decade, invasions for land grabbing and illegal logging increased internal devastation from 6 km² to 71 km² (around 5% of the area).

The Karipuna case is one of many examples of the growing threat surrounding indigenous territories in the Amazon.

Targets of the voting on the time frame thesis, to be resumed by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) this Wednesday (20), these reserves are some of the last barriers to the advancement of deforestation.

Deforestation already exceeds half of the native vegetation around 36 units reached by the Amazon agricultural frontier, and reaches 92% on the edges of the Sororó reserve, in São Geraldo do Araguaia (Pará).

The calculations consider a distance of 10 km outside the limits of each indigenous land.

Translated by Cassy Dias

