Severe Drought Used to Pressure Paving of BR-319 Highway in the Amazon

Manaus

The severe drought in rivers in the Amazon, with more damaging consequences for cities and communities in Amazonas, has given political impetus to the pressure for the paving of the BR-319 Highway, which connects Manaus to Porto Velho.

The work could lead to more grabbing of public lands along the highway, increase illegal deforestation, and boost criminal logging, according to documents from the environmental licensing process currently underway at Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources).

Xapuri - Acre. Setembro, 25: Severe drought used to pressure paving of highway in the Amazon (Foto: CAIO GARCIA GUATELLI/Folha Imagem SNAP 16) - CAIO GUATELLI

On a visit to Manaus, vice-president Geraldo Alckmin said he had spoken the previous day with the Minister of Transport, Renan Filho, about the highway paving work.

According to Alckmin, a working group was created to analyze the project. The group's goal is to allow licensing to move forward, said the vice president.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language