Braskem Mine in Maceió Records 1.69m Ground Sink

The soil in Braskem's mine 18, located in the Mutange neighborhood in Maceió, has sunk 1.69 m since monitoring began on November 28, according to the Civil Defense of the municipality.

The region started being monitored due to new seismic tremors this week, which posed an imminent risk of collapse. However, the sinking speed remains stable. The index dropped from 5 to 0.7 centimeters per hour on Saturday (2) and remains at the same level until Sunday morning.

MACEIO, AL - 1/3/2023 - Abandoned and Destroyed Properties in Pinheiro (FOTO:Jonathan Lins/Folhapress) - Folhapress

The soil displacement was 10.8 cm in the last 24 hours. The Civil Defense remains on high alert and advises the population to avoid transiting in the evacuated area.

The alarm was raised last Wednesday (29), when the Civil Defense of Maceió warned that a Braskem mine was at imminent risk of collapse. The population living near the affected area was advised to leave and seek shelter, and the city declared a state of emergency for 180 days.

The first alerts about soil damage occurred amid earthquakes on March 3, 2018. At that time, the tremor caused sections of asphalt to collapse and cracks in the floors and walls of houses, affecting about 14.5 thousand homes, apartments, and commercial establishments in the Pinheiro, Mutange, Bebedouro, Bom Parto, and Farol neighborhoods.

