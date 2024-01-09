45 Skeletons and Over 100,000 Archaeological Pieces Found in Construction in Maranhão

São Paulo

A construction site in São Luís (MA) became the stage for an archaeological discovery that could contribute to understanding the history of Brazil. During the construction of a residential building complex by the MRV company, 45 human skeletons and over 100,000 archaeological pieces were found.

Human skeleton found at the Minha Casa Minha Vida construction site in São Luís, Maranhão - Reprodução/WLage Arqueologia

In addition to the skeletons, the fragments include ceramics, stone and bone tools, shells, and charcoal. Analyses are still underway to determine the age of the materials, but the volume indicates that it could be a significant find.

The area has been studied since at least the 1980s when the first human traces, including a fossil of an adult man belonging to the Tupi-Guarani culture, were discovered in the region.

Thus, the possible existence of the site was known even before the start of construction.

So far, the group responsible for the excavation, coordinated by archaeologist Welington Lage, is working with the hypothesis that the area was occupied by humans at least 7,000 years ago.

