Ibama Foresees Maximum-Level Environmental Impact in Oil Exploration in the Foz do Amazonas

The level of environmental impact from the oil exploration project in the Foz do Amazonas basin, carried out by Petrobras, reached the maximum scale, with a high magnitude of negative impact, influence on biodiversity composed of endangered species, and compromise of still unknown areas.

CABO ORANGE, AMAPÁ, BRASIL, 2016: Nacional Park of Cabo Orange. The coastline of the state of Amapá.Credito Victor Moriyama / Greenpeace - Victor Moriyama / Greenpeace

The calculation was made by Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) and is detailed in documents obtained by Folha. Part of the reports was accessed through the Access to Information Law.

The drilling of the so-called Block 59, planned by Petrobras and the government of Lula (PT) for 2024, had an environmental impact degree calculated at 0.5%. The scale ranges from 0 to 0.5%, according to current legislation, so the index reached the maximum possible. The main components of the indicator—impact magnitude, biodiversity, impact persistence, and commitment to priority areas—were also defined at their maximum values, leading to the 0.5% index. Petrobras did not respond to the questions from the report.

