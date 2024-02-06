Brazilian Woman Loses Upper Lip after Filler Injection

São Paulo

In 2020, Mariana Michelini, 35, underwent lip, chin, and cheekbone area filler injections with a healthcare professional in Matão (SP). Six months later, she woke up with a swollen and very painful face.

(LEFT) Mariana Michelini after getting fillers in her lips, chin, and cheeks >>> (RIGHT) Mariana Michelini, in January of this year, after removing the stitches from the surgery that was the first stage of the reconstruction of her upper lip and upper lip. (Foto: Arquivo Pessoal ) - Arquivo Pessoal

After a biopsy, she found out that the product used in the procedure was PMMA, not hyaluronic acid, as she had imagined.

Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) is a permanent gel filler used in cosmetic procedures and to correct lipodystrophy, a change in body fat distribution.

Since the 2000s, doctors have not commonly used this substance because it is permanent and adheres to the skin, muscles, and bones. When there is inflammation, removing it without damaging these structures is nearly impossible.

Currently, dermatologists and plastic surgeons prefer hyaluronic acid fillers, which are present in the human body and replicated in the laboratory. It is considered safe and can be removed.

Since 2021, Mariana has undergone treatments with antibiotics and corticosteroids, interventions to extract parts of the PMMA, and surgery that removed her upper lip.

In December 2023, she underwent reconstructive surgery - the next one is scheduled for a few months from now.

