Judge Says IUD Goes Against Christian morality and Rejects Action against São Camilo Hospital in São Paulo

São Paulo

Judge Otavio Tioiti Tokuda, from the 10th Public Finance Court of the São Paulo State Court (TJ-SP), rejected an injunction against São Camilo Hospital, arguing that the use of contraceptives "for mere pleasure" goes against Christian morality. The Feminist Caucus, a collective mandate of PSOL in the Municipal Chamber of São Paulo, filed a civil action to force the health institution to perform the insertion of intrauterine devices (IUD) in patients.

SAO PAULO , SP, São Camilo Hospital - Divulgaçao Sao Camilo

The Catholic-oriented hospital has a policy against contraceptive procedures due to its religious values. The judge stated, "As is known, life is an inviolable right for Catholics, including in the defense of the unborn, and the pursuit of contraceptive methods hinders the right to life, for mere pleasure, a situation that offends Christian morality," rejecting the injunction. The court will still review the merits of the action. In the lawsuit, the Feminist Caucus argues that the institution provides services to the Unified Health System (SUS) and should be subject to public law rules. The São Camilo Beneficent Society maintains approximately 40 hospitals in the country, many of which also serve through SUS. There are also public hospitals managed by the entity through agreements with municipalities and states. However, the judge refuted the argument.

Read the article in the original language