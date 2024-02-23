Lula Government Acknowledges Shortcomings in Indigenous Health in Plan Submitted to the Supreme Federal Court

Brasília

By order of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), the Lula government presented an action plan to reduce mortality in indigenous lands, listing what it calls internal weaknesses and threats faced by the management.

BOA VISTA, RR. 12/01/2024. Young Yanomami carries malnourished child. (Foto: Lalo de Almeida/Folhapress) - Folhapress

In 123 pages, the Indigenous Health Secretariat of the Ministry of Health cites a series of flaws in the system.

The document sheds light on possible reasons for the continued deaths in the Yanomami Indigenous Land, even after a year of emergency health operations in the region.

The territory recorded 363 deaths of Yanomami indigenous people in 2023, the first year of the Lula government, which exceeds the official numbers for 2022 (343 deaths), although the administration argues that there was a high level of underreporting in the last year of the Bolsonaro government.

Lack of qualified personnel, budget cuts, outdated or insufficient equipment, high turnover of managers and projects, and logistical difficulties are problems pointed out by the secretariat.

The plan was delivered to the STF on the 9th. Secrecy was lifted by Minister Luís Roberto Barroso on Tuesday (20).

