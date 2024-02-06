Rio de Janeiro Declares Emergency due to Dengue

Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro declared a state of public health emergency on Monday (5) due to the increase in dengue cases in the capital.

According to the city hall, the city has already registered more than 10 thousand cases of the disease just in the early part of the year.

The decree was published in the Official Gazette of Rio. It mandates the creation of an emergency operations center to monitor the advance of dengue in the city.

Who will be in charge of this monitoring and contingency plan is the Municipal Health Secretariat, headed by federal deputy Daniel Soranz (PSD-RJ).

According to the decree, ten care centers for the disease will be opened throughout the city. The first three were inaugurated in Curicica, Campo Grande, and Santa Cruz, neighborhoods in the western zone of Rio.

Rio de Janeiro is experiencing a dengue epidemic. The number of hospitalizations reached 362 in January. It is the highest record in the historical series, which began in 1974.

The centers will operate from 7 am to 7 pm, but during Carnival, they will remain open continuously.

Patients receive medical care inside a health service dedicated to treating patients with dengue symptoms at the Municipal Hospital Raphael de Paula Souza in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 5, 2024. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP) - AFP

