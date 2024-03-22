Brazil Surpasses 2 Million Probable Cases of Dengue in 81 Days

São Paulo

Brazil has surpassed the mark of 2 million probable cases of dengue in 81 days, according to data from the Arbovirus Monitoring Panel of the Ministry of Health, updated this Thursday (21). The number is 19% higher than that registered throughout the entire year of 2023.

An Aedes aegypti mosquito is seen under a microscope. March 13, 2024. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian - REUTERS

At least nine states (Acre, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, and Santa Catarina), in addition to the Federal District, have declared a state of emergency due to the disease since January this year.

In less than three months, 682 deaths due to the disease have been confirmed, and another 1042 are under investigation. The highest number of deaths are concentrated in the Federal District (153), followed by Minas Gerais (114) and São Paulo (98).

In a press conference on Wednesday (20), Health Minister Nísia Trindade said that the current epidemic differed from previous years by starting in states in the southeast and midwest regions and showing a very accelerated growth pattern at the beginning of the year.

