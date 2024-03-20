Brazilian Government Evaluates Downsizing COP30 in Belém and Transferring Meetings to RJ or SP

Brasília

The Lula government (PT) is considering withdrawing part of COP30 from Belém, the UN's global climate summit, and transferring a series of meetings and events from the conference to another city in Brazil.

According to some of Lula's aides, the hotel capacity and necessary infrastructure in the capital of Pará are unlikely to be ready by November next year.

Thousands of delegates and other participants from the 195 signatory countries are expected.

The possibility under discussion is to concentrate only part of COP30 in Belém, mainly the agendas of heads of state and key authorities. The other events would be moved to another city.

According to people familiar with the matter, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo are being discussed as parallel venues.

The Planalto Palace denied any plans to downsize COP in Belém. The government of Pará said in a statement that the first climate conference in the Amazon will be in Belém in 2025 and that there are no plans other than this.

