Dengue, Zika, and Chikungunya Expected to Deduct $ 3 Billion from Brazil's Economy in 2024

Belo Horizonte

Dengue, Zika, and Chikungunya will deduct R$ 15.1 billion ($ 3 billion) from the Brazilian economy in 2024. The projection was presented by Fiemg (Federation of Industries of the State of Minas Gerais).

In addition to affecting GDP (Gross Domestic Product), the three arboviruses will cost health care R$ 5.2 billion ($ 1 billion) in tests, consultations, and medications.

According to the study, the diseases may prevent the creation or cut more than 214,000 jobs.

The numbers were calculated based on confirmed cases and the Ministry of Health's projection that 4.2 million Brazilians will be infected with one of these diseases in 2024.

The country recorded on Thursday (7) 1,289,897 probable cases of dengue, 66,953 of chikungunya, and 1,318 of Zika.

The calculations to determine the impact on GDP also took into account the number of days of absence of infected workers —seven, on average, according to the entity— and the cascade effect this causes in the economy.

Read the article in the original language