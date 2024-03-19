Heatwave Sets New Energy Consumption Record in Brazil

Rio de Janeiro

The heatwave across the country led Brazilian energy consumption to hit a record on Friday (15), informed the ONS (National Operator of the Electrical System). On the same day, there was also a record in the instantaneous demand for electricity.

According to the operator, energy consumption reached 91,339 MW (megawatts) on average, surpassing the 90,596 MW average recorded on November 17, 2023, also amid a heatwave.

The instantaneous demand reached 102,478 MW at 2:37 pm on Friday. The previous record was 101,860 MW, on February 7, 2024, said the operator.

"The behavior of the load [of energy] was influenced by climatic conditions, mainly due to high temperatures across almost the entire country, which experienced yet another heatwave," said the ONS.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology, Rio de Janeiro, Goiás, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, and São Paulo are affected by the phenomenon.

Read the article in the original language