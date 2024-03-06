Latin America Experiences a Dengue Outbreak with Focal Points in Paraguay and Argentina

Buenos Aires

The curves of the graphs, which used to rise gradually until April, are now skyrocketing since January. There is a surge in dengue cases accumulating prematurely in Latin American countries, mainly in those neighboring Brazil, which accounts for almost eight out of every ten infections.

A brigadier of the Peruvian Health Ministry inspects a mosquito at the populous district of El Agustino in Lima, on February 27, 2024. Starting Tuesday, the Peruvian government will declare a state of health emergency in 20 of its 25 regions due to a strong outbreak of dengue, the chief of staff reported last Monday. (Photo by Cris BOURONCLE / AFP) - AFP

The total number of suspected cases of the disease in the region has tripled from nearly 440,000 to over 1.4 million in the first seven weeks of the year compared to the same period last year. Paraguay and Argentina are causing the greatest concern, but Peru and Colombia are also experiencing a rise.

Latin America's climatic and socioeconomic conditions are identified as the main causes of recurring outbreaks, which tend to be cyclical every three to five years.

The humid climate, recurrent rains exacerbated by the El Niño phenomenon and global warming, inadequate housing conditions, and lack of waste collection are some of the ideal conditions for the proliferation of Aedes aegypti mosquito larvae, which transmit the virus. A degree of negligence in prevention is also emphasized.

Read the article in the original language