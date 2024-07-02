97% of Brazilians Notice Climate Crisis in Daily Life, Datafolha Shows

São Paulo

A Datafolha survey indicates that 97% of Brazilians perceive in their daily lives that the planet is going through climate changes.

The almost unanimous perception is consistent across gender, age group, and education level. Among the youngest, aged 16 to 24, it reaches 100%.

There is a difference when respondents are asked about the causes of the crisis: 77% attribute the changes mainly to human actions and 20% believe they are due to the natural oscillation of temperature.

The scientific consensus indicates that climate changes are caused by greenhouse gases emitted by human activities.

The survey also shows that 77% of Brazilians said that the place where they live has experienced some climatic event, such as extreme heat (65%), intense rain or storm (33%), extreme drought (29%), flood (20%), and landslide (7%).

