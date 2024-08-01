It Is Possible to Reconcile Sea Protection with Mining, Says Brazilian Candidate for Leading the Issue at the UN

MADRID

With almost two decades of experience in the regulatory sector in Brazil and five years working at UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme), oceanographer Leticia Carvalho is a candidate for the position of Secretary-General of the International Seabed Authority (ISA), the entity responsible for the rules of the controversial deep-sea mining.

Leticia Carvalho (ISA, na sigla em inglês) - Divulgação

Leticia, 50, is running against the current leader of the organization, the British Michael Lodge, who is seeking a third term. Long criticized by environmentalists for his closeness to mining companies, the Brazilian candidate's opponent is also facing questions about the use of the entity's resources.

In an interview with Folha from Kingston, Jamaica, where the election will take place next Friday (2), the candidate expressed confidence in her victory and defended the need to bring changes to the organization, which she says is "going through a governance crisis."

The oceanographer asserts that it is possible to reconcile the development of a deep-sea mining code and the protection of the environment, but acknowledges that inevitably "there will be sacrifices."

If elected, the Brazilian could become the first woman to lead the entity.

Read the article in the original language