'No One Should Feel Proud of Not Knowing Math,' Says the only Latin American to Win the Fields Medal

For Artur Avila, one of Brazil's leading scientific figures and the country's most renowned mathematician, no one should feel proud of not knowing mathematics. "It's like an excuse, as if someone said they can't read a restaurant menu because they're 'into the sciences.’"

(240410) -- TIANJIN, April 10, 2024 (Xinhua) -- French-Brazilian mathematician Artur Avila delivers a lecture at Nankai University in Tianjin Municipality, north China, April 3, 2024. (Nankai University/Handout via Xinhua)

Ten years after winning the Fields Medal, an honor awarded only every four years and to those who have made extraordinary achievements before the age of 40, Artur has taken on the role of being the face of mathematics in Brazil and a representative of the country at events abroad.

He is currently a full professor at the University of Zurich (Switzerland) and remains connected to the Institute of Pure and Applied Mathematics in Rio de Janeiro as a distinguished researcher.

He does not yet have students in the country but says he is open to discussions and co-supervision. He has mentored disciples from different parts of the world. "It’s essential that each student develops their own way of doing mathematics. My role is not to try to create copies of myself. I value independent students," he says.

The researcher finds the mathematics landscape in Brazil impressive. "In the last 70 years, the country has seen significant progress in the field, regardless of the political and economic crises it has faced. This is evidence that we have high-quality leadership."

"Mathematics has a particular advantage: it doesn’t require expensive laboratories or sophisticated inputs. On the other hand, the lack of a state science policy, one that goes beyond governments, is still a big challenge," he says. "Science needs to be a long-term project, with stability, so that we can achieve solid results."