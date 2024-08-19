Lula's Pressure for Oil Ignores Sensitive Mangroves and Explosion of Life that Sustains Fishermen

Oiapoque (AP)

The 590 km of coastline where Cabo Orange extends is a giant nursery for fish, an area of mangroves and forests that ensures the survival of thousands of fishermen. They constantly navigate between fresh and saltwater. It is a chain where everything is interconnected, and it knows no borders.

Oiapoque, AP. 23407/2024. Cabo Orange National Park during low tide, in Amapá ( Foto: Lalo de Almeida/Folhapress ).

The country's shore on the other side of the river, French Guiana, is also a fish nursery. Two certainties and one doubt weigh on the minds of those who monitor, know closely, experience, or depend on this explosion of life for survival.

The first certainty shared in the region: oil exploration in the Foz do Amazonas basin, 160 km from Cabo Orange, will happen, and there is no longer any expectation that the project of the so-called block 59 will be stopped in any way, given the pressure from Petrobras and President Lula (PT). The second: an oil spill and a touch on the coast would be disastrous, with irreversible damage to life in the area, given the sensitivity and interconnection of biological systems and productive chains.