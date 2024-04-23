Defender Is Sold by Corinthians for a Record Amount in Brazil

São Paulo

The record for the highest transfer fee paid for a female soccer player lasted almost two decades, from 2002 to 2020, before becoming a frequently surpassed mark in recent years. The title of the world's most expensive athlete in the discipline was held by the Brazilian Milene Domingues for 18 years. At the peak of her career, she switched from Fiammamonza to Rayo Vallecano. At that time, the Spanish club paid 200,000 euros to have the Brazilian, who competed in the 2003 Women's World Cup.

Soccer Football - Women's Brasileiro Championship - Final - Second Leg - Corinthians v Ferroviaria - Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - September 10, 2023 Corinthians's Tarciane celebrates after winning the Women's Brasileiro Championship Final REUTERS/Carla Carniel - REUTERS

In the last four years, five players have held the position that was once Milene's. Now the record belongs to forward Racheal Kundananji from Zambia. Earlier this year, Bay FC, one of the new teams in the NWSL, the U.S. soccer league, paid 805,000 euros to take her from Madrid CFF in Spain. The emerging American championship will also be the destination for Brazilian defender Tarciane, 20, traded by Corinthians to Houston Dash for R$ 2.59 million ($ 485,000), the highest amount paid by a Brazilian club for a player—the full amount of the buyout clause in her contract.

The defender had been with the alvinegro team since 2021. She amassed 76 games and ten titles in black and white, including three Brazilian Championships (2021, 2022, and 2023), two São Paulo Championships (2021 and 2023), and a Copa Libertadores (2023). During this period, she also began to be regularly called up for the Brazilian national team.

Standing at 1.87 m tall, the defender is strong and has excellent aerial play. In 2022, she was the only Brazilian present in the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History & Statistics) sub-20 ranking of players, already highlighted for the alvinegro team.

