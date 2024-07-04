Rio de Janeiro Gets Open-Top Tourist Buses Like Those in Europe

Rio de Janeiro

The traditional open-top buses are common in tourist capitals worldwide, especially in Europe.

The terms "hop on" and "hop off," associated with them, mean that travelers can board and disembark along the route as many times as they wish within the ticket's validity.

The novelty is that tourists can now enjoy this new attraction in Rio de Janeiro.

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ, BRASIL, 28-06-2024: Tourist Bus Arrives in Rio de Janeiro(Foto: Eduardo Anizelli/ Folhapress, AGÊNCIA) - Eduardo Anizelli/Folhapress

Inaugurated two months ago, the red bus has served as an alternative to visit classic tourist spots in Rio or take a city tour through the southern zone and downtown area over two and a half hours.

Despite the resemblance to the foreign vehicle, the Rio version has some differences.

"Our service, in addition to a bar—something that doesn't exist in traditional hop on/hop off buses—features a stage for artistic performances," says Jorge Oliveira, a partner in the Rio Samba Bus company.

The route passes through 30 points, such as the Copacabana waterfront, the neighborhoods of Botafogo, Urca, the Flamengo landfill, Cosme Velho, Lagoa, Ipanema, various downtown locations, and the Maracanã stadium. The journey is punctuated by Brazilian songs.

