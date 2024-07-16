Lula Talks about Attack on Trump and Says that Attacks from The Right or Left Must Be Condemned

Brasília

President Lula said that the shooting attack on the United States presidential candidate Donald Trump "impoverishes democracy" and it doesn't matter if the right benefits from the episode or not.

BRASILIA, DF, BRASIL, 15-07-2024: President Lula Receives President of Italy Sergio Mattarella. (Foto: Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress, PODER) - Pedro Ladeira/Folhapress

"Instead of analyzing if someone wins or loses with this, what we need to be sure of is that democracy loses."

The statement was given shortly before lunch at the Itamaraty Palace with the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella. The president also said that there can be no doubt about "condemning any antidemocratic manifestation that happens anywhere in the world, whether from the right or the left."

"No one has the right to shoot a person because they disagree with them politically."

Lula continued: "If everything is resolved by blows, by violence, by punches, by fighting, by shooting, by knives, where does democracy go? And, as I am a defender of democracy, I think we need to condemn it."