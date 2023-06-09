Christian Event Preaches that God Wants Everyone to Be Rich

São Paulo

If Abraham, with so much gold, cattle, and land he had, could, why can't you? "God does want you to get rich", says Janguiê Diniz, the owner of the Ser Educacional group and the mastermind behind the Christ Summit event.

Christ Summit Foto: Anna Virginia Balloussier/Folhapress

However, the businessman, who opened the convention of Christian entrepreneurs on May 2nd, is a bit on the defensive when he advocates the application of biblical principles in the search for a financial bonanza.

In the weeks leading up to the event, held in a venue in Alphaville, an elite enclave close to the capital of São Paulo, he faced a lot of strong criticism on social networks.

"The evangelical community is in an uproar, questioning the high demand and compatibility of these values with the Christian principles of equality", summarized a post on the Fuxico Gospel portal, which spoke of tickets at the price of R$ 7,900 for two days of lectures that promised to show the path "to an abundant life".

It didn't actually come to that. It was possible, for R$718, to buy the bronze credential, which gave access to chairs at the back of the Coliseu Convention Center.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language