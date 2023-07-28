Brazilians Say They Live in A Racist Country, but Deny the Practice

São Paulo

According to 81% of Brazilians, the country is racist. However, only 11% admit to having discriminatory attitudes.

The conclusion is from research by the Peregum Institute and Project Seta, organizations dedicated to the study of the black population, in partnership with Ipec (Intelligence in Research and Strategic Consulting).

Among those who agree that there is racism in Brazil, the highest rates were found among black women (76%) and brown women (66%), and black men (66%) who earn up to minimum wage.

Among those who disagree, white men over 60 years old with political alignment to the right predominate.

More than half of those interviewed said they had already witnessed a racist attack.

Verbal violence, such as name-calling and insults, is the most mentioned (66%), followed by unequal treatment (42%) and physical violence, such as physical aggression (39%).

Also prominent is the group that considers the criminalization of racism in the country to be fair: 65%. Opposites are 30%.

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language