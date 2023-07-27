Murders of Indigenous People and Conflicts Rose under Bolsonaro

Brasília

The four years of Jair Bolsonaro's government increased over sixfold the episodes of conflicts involving indigenous lands compared to the previous four years, during the administrations of Dilma Rousseff and Michel Temer.

The number of murders grew by 83% between the two periods – from 355 cases from 2015 to 2018 to 651 from 2019 to 2022.

The type of violence that increased the most in the last four years was territorial conflicts. There were more than 407 cases, up from 61 in the previous cycle, an increase of 567%.

The data are from Cimi (Indigenous Missionary Council), which released the new annual report on Violence Against Indigenous Peoples in Brazil. Cimi has been monitoring the situation for at least 20 years.

Translated by Cassy Dias

