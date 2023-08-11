Author of Attack on Daycare Center in Santa Catarina Is Sentenced to 329 Years and 4 Months in Prison

Pinhalzinho (SC)

The man who, in May 2021, killed two educators and three children at a daycare center in Saudades, in the west of Santa Catarina, was sentenced this Thursday (10) by the Court jury of the Pinhalzinho district to a sentence of 329 years and 4 months in a closed regime. The sentencing council was made up of six women and one man.

The victims were honored by their relatives. ( Foto: Divulgação/MPSC ) - Divulgação

Fabiano Kipper Mai, who was 18 years old at the time, has been in custody since the date of the crime and chose to remain silent during the interrogation phase.

After the trial, the defense informed the press that he had opted not to speak out. It was also defined that the defendant must pay compensation of R$ 500,000 to each family of the five deceased, in addition to R$ 400,000 to the family of the rescued baby who survived and R$ 40,000 to each victim of attempted murder.

