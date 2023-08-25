Bolsonaro's Son Is The Target of A Police Operation and Is Called an "Accomplice"

Brasília

Jair Renan, the youngest son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, was the target of an operation by the Civil Police of the Federal District related to a group suspected of embezzlement, forgery of documents, tax evasion, and money laundering.

Jair Renan Bolsonaro, son of Jair Bolsonaro (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP) - AFP

Investigators served two search warrants against Renan, one in Balneário Camboriú (SC), where he lives, and another in Brasília.

The Civil Police said that, in the Federal District, "the orders were carried out in Águas Claras and in the Southwest, to the detriment of the main target and two accomplices".

One of the " accomplices " would be Jair Renan, according to investigations. A cell phone, a computer HD, and some papers with notes were seized at the addresses linked to him.

The police arrested the mastermind of the scheme and tried to capture a second person involved, who had his arrest ordered, but who was still on the run late this Thursday afternoon (24).

This second person, according to the district corporation, was also wanted for the crime of homicide in the Federal District.

Jair Renan's defense stated that he was "surprised" by the operation, but "absolutely calm about what happened".

Translated by Cassy Dias

Read the article in the original language