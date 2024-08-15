Brazil's Education Performance Remains below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Brasília and São Paulo

The 2023 Ideb (Basic Education Development Index), the main indicator of basic education quality, shows a stagnation in the educational system in Brazil.

There was a slight increase in the indices for the early years of primary and secondary education and a slight decline in the final years.

The levels of learning in Brazilian basic education have improved compared to 2021 but remain below pre-pandemic Covid levels.

This applies to Portuguese and math scores in the three stages evaluated: early years (5th grade) and final years (9th grade) of primary education, and secondary education.

The indicator is calculated from two components: the school approval rate and the average performance of students in a math and Portuguese assessment.

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research, a body linked to the Ministry of Education, is responsible for the work.