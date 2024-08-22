Justice Moraes Decides to Investigate Messaging Case and Opens New Secret Inquiry

Justice Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), has opened an investigation to investigate the case of messages between his office staff and former TSE (Superior Electoral Court) aides. The new inquiry was opened in secret, after Folha revealed that the justice's office at the Supreme Court ordered through messages and unofficially the production of reports by the TSE to support Moraes' decisions against Bolsonaro supporters in the fake news inquiry at the court in 2022. As part of the investigation, the Federal Police summoned Eduardo Tagliaferro, former head of AEED (Special Advisory on Combating Disinformation) at the TSE, to testify this Thursday (22) in São Paulo.

Justice Luis Roberto Barroso, gave a speech in defense of Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who allegedly committed acts outside the procedural rules between the STF and the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) in the Fake News inquiry.

Tagliaferro's wife was also summoned to testify. Folha has not yet obtained information on the reason for the opening of the inquiry and what crimes are being investigated. After the first reports, on Wednesday (14), Moraes said during a session at the STF plenary that "none of the articles concern my office, concern me, or the integrity of the procedures" and stated that everything was documented.

The Court's president, Luís Roberto Barroso, and its most senior justice, Gilmar Mendes, also expressed support for their colleague. The inquiry was opened, according to the STF website, on August 19, a Monday. On Wednesday (21), Tagliaferro's lawyer, Eduardo Kuntz, sent a letter to Moraes stating he was surprised by the opening of the investigation and the summons for testimony.

The defense requested "full and unrestricted access to the information elements" that guide the procedure, arguing that, without them, the process could be impaired. Kuntz is also the lawyer for at least two former advisors of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), targets of the Federal Police in cases under Moraes' jurisdiction.