Electoral Court Agency Accessed São Paulo Police Data at the Request of Security Personnel

Brasília

A military police officer working in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) on the team of Justice Alexandre de Moraes also made requests outside of protocol for the production of reports to the disinformation combat sector of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

BRASÍLIA, DF, 14.08.2024 - Justice Alexandre de Moraes participates in a seminar

WhatsApp dialogues obtained by Folha show that it was not only Judge Airton Vieira, Moraes' chief assistant at the STF, who informally requested data from Eduardo Tagliaferro, then head of the AEED (Special Advisory for Combating Disinformation) of the TSE.

Police officer Wellington Macedo, stationed in Moraes' office at the STF, made requests to Tagliaferro (TSE) to investigate matters related to the security of the magistrate and his family.

In at least one case, Tagliaferro said he gathered confidential information with the help of a São Paulo civil police officer "of his utmost trust" whose identity should not be revealed.

The use of the TSE’s special advisory for issues related to Moraes' security falls outside the scope of the body’s operations. It is an administrative body of the Electoral Justice, which has no competence to act in criminal investigations or processes.

Moraes' office said that "all procedures were official, regular, and are duly documented in ongoing STF inquiries and investigations, with full participation of the Attorney General's Office."