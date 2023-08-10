Former Federal Highway Police Chief in Brazil Arrested on Suspicion of Interfering in the Election

Brasília

Former general director of the Federal Highway Police Silvinei Vasques was arrested during an operation that investigates the corporation's alleged attempt to interfere in the 2022 elections to favor then-president Jair Bolsonaro.

Brasília-DF, 27/04/2022, Silvinei Vasques, ( Foto: Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil ) - Agência Brasil

The order was issued by Justice Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court, and executed by the Federal Police.

Federal agents served other ten search and seizure warrants in Santa Catarina (where Silvinei was arrested), Rio Grande do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte, and the Federal District.

Folha revealed that the PRF ( Federal Highway Police) expanded the approaches to buses on the day of the runoff election and failed to comply with the decision of the Superior Electoral Court that vetoed operations involving public transport. That day, Silvinei requested votes for Bolsonaro online.

Bolsonarists criticized the arrest. The former director's defense did not comment on the suspicions and will ask for the decision to be reconsidered. The Office of the Prosecutor General had spoken out against the Federal Police's diligence.

Translated by Cassy Dias

