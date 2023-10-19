President of Empresa Brasil de Comunicação Fired for Sharing Anti-Israel Message

Brasília

Hélio Doyle, President of EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação), was dismissed on Wednesday (18) after sharing critical posts about Israel supporters on social media.

The Palácio do Planalto assessed Doyle's continued presence as unsustainable due to his social media posts.

Brasília (DF) 06-04-2023 - Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC) Foto: Joédson Alves/Agência Brasil - Joédson Alves/Agência Brasil

"Minister Paulo Pimenta [from the Secretaria de Comunicação Social] expressed his discontent with my reposting a third party's post about the Middle East conflict. He told me that the said repost and its repercussions in the press created discomfort for the government, which maintains a neutral position in the conflict, seeking peace and protection for Brazilian citizens," stated Doyle on social media.

The dismissal came after Doyle used social media to repost a publication calling Israel supporters "idiots." "You don't need to be a Zionist to support Israel. Being an idiot is enough," the post says.

It wasn't the only one. He posted several criticisms of Israel on social media in recent days.

