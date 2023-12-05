At 7, Boy from Rio's Favela Dreams of Building Agricultural Robots after Harvard Programming Course

Rio de Janeiro

Adriano Álvaro de Melo played his first game this year in an online course at the American university Harvard. In English, which he learned on his own through an app, he tells the story of Super Alvinho, a super scientist. "Now I can use my superpowers to learn more. I want to build agricultural robots and conduct research to improve food production and distribution worldwide," says Super Alvinho in the game. Álvaro was assessed with AH/SD (high abilities/giftedness) during the pandemic. He was only four years old and was starting to read and write through the GraphoGame app from the Ministry of Education, recommended for children in the 1st and 2nd grades of elementary school.

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ, BRASIL, 20-11-2023: Adriano Álvaro de Melo,7. (Foto: Eduardo Anizelli/ Folhapress, AGÊNCIA) - Folhapress

Since discovering his high abilities, Álvaro has started studying programming, English, chess, robotics, and agriculture. Despite his young age, he already has certificates in six agricultural courses from Sebrae, including a 32-hour one on "young entrepreneurs in the field."

Read the article in the original language