Supreme Court Justice Suspends $ 2 Billion Fine from J&F Leniency Agreement in Brazil

Brasília

Supreme Court Justice Dias Toffoli suspended, on Wednesday (20), the payment of the R$ 10.3 billion ($ 2 billion) fine imposed on J&F in the leniency agreement of the group led by brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista.

Supreme Court Justice Dias Toffoli Foto: Carlos Moura/SCO/STF.

In the same provisional decision, Toffoli authorized the business group to have access to the full messages of Operation Spoofing, which contains conversations between Lava Jato prosecutors.

Contacted, J&F did not comment. The company sought authorization to "correct any abuses that may have been committed [...], so that within the CGU [Comptroller General of the Union], only attachments truly recognized as illicit by the petitioner are considered."

The decision responds to an appeal presented by J&F in November, after the discount of almost R$ 7 billion from the fine was annulled by the Institutional Council of the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office (MPF).

Toffoli's wife, Roberta Rangel, is a lawyer for the Batista brothers' group, responsible for litigation between the company and Paper Excellence for control of Eldorado Celulose.

The leniency agreement was signed within Operation Greenfield in 2017 due to damage to public administration and pension funds resulting from crimes attributed by the Prosecutor's Office to the group's executives.

Criminally, the executives entered into a plea deal and confessed to offenses. The Batista brothers admitted to paying millions in bribes to politicians and public officials.

Read the article in the original language