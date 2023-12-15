The Agro-Industrial Sector in Parliament Overturns Lula's Veto on The Regulation of Indigenous Lands

Brasília

The National Congress overturned, this Thursday (14), President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's (PT) veto on the bill that establishes the temporal framework thesis for indigenous land demarcation.

Now, the text moves towards Lula's promulgation. If the president does not do so within 48 hours, the task falls to the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), and becomes law. However, the most likely path is judicialization.

Congress Overrides Lula's Veto on Temporal Framework, a Victory for the Ruralist Caucus - REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

As previously reported by Folha, there was an agreement between the government and the ruralist caucus for the partial overturning of the veto, with the retention of three prohibitions.

One of these vetoes was on the section that allowed contact with isolated peoples to "provide medical assistance or to mediate a state action of public utility."

In another controversial point vetoed by Lula, the proposal opened the possibility for demarcated lands to be reclaimed by the Union.

The provision allowing the cultivation of transgenic crops in the territories also remained prohibited.

The Legislative Police reinforced security due to the protests and even prevented the entry of the press.

