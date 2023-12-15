The Criminal Organizations Comando Vermelho and PCC Advance in Prisons in Almost all Brazilian States

Brasília

The contamination of the Brazilian prison system by criminal factions has grown and is present in all states, with emphasis on the PCC (First Capital Command) and the CV (Red Command), born in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, respectively.

An unprecedented survey conducted by the Ministry of Justice and obtained by Folha shows that the two largest factions in the country have operated in 24 states and the Federal District, with a more pronounced growth of the Red Command.

According to the data, the Red Command is present in prisons in 21 states, six more than the previous year. The PCC is in 23, two more than in 2022.

The report had access to more than 200 restricted and public documents, ranging from intelligence reports, inspections by defenders, government data, lawyers, and even faction members.

According to experts, the scenario is symptomatic of the lack of control by the public authorities, which strengthens organized crime—both due to the inability of the system to isolate leaders and the conditions within prisons that facilitate the recruitment of new members.

