The Senate approves Minister of Justice Flávio Dino for the Supreme Court of Brazil

Brasília

Nominated by President Lula, the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, 55, and the interim Attorney General, Paulo Gonet, 62, were approved by the Senate plenary for the vacancies at the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and the helm of the Office of the Attorney General (PGR), respectively.

Dino received 47 votes in favor and 31 against, with two abstentions. Gonet had 65 votes in favor and 11 against, with one abstention.

BRASILIA, DF, 13-12-2023 Minister Flavio Dino (FOTO Gabriela Biló /Folhapress) - Folhapress

To have their names ratified, they needed the support of at least 41 out of 81 lawmakers in a secret vote.

Since the redemocratization, only André Mendonça, appointed by Jair Bolsonaro, had received more opposing votes (32) than Dino.

The questioning with them was conducted simultaneously, in an unprecedented and superficial format for the positions. The model was orchestrated by the president of the CCJ, Senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), with the support of the Lula government.

The goal was to minimize any possibility of setbacks in the face of the Executive's difficulties in Parliament throughout the year and the opposition's resistance, especially regarding Dino's nomination.

Read the article in the original language